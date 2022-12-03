Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.59 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

EWH opened at $20.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

