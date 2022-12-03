Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.60 Million Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after buying an additional 48,164 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 73,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $35,909,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $679,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

HYD opened at $51.93 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45.

