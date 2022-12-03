Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $80,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $80,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658 over the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

