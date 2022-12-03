Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,327,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,313,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $2,600.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,286.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,882.38. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

