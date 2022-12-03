Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.64 Million Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,085,000 after purchasing an additional 69,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get POSCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

POSCO Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PKX opened at $56.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.02. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $65.11.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.29%.

About POSCO

(Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.