Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 129.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSHD. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $40.86 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.25. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,090.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.02 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $44,317.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,224.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,547.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $44,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,540 shares of company stock worth $7,841,621 in the last 90 days. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

