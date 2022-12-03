Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Coty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Coty by 90.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

