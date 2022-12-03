Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.3% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.43.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $180.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.86.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

