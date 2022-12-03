Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 394.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 2.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB opened at $42.38 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research increased their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

