Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.45 Million in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,893,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDAQ stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.94.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

