Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.48 Million in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 154,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AxoGen by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 187,205 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Friess Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 62.8% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 421,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 162,573 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXGN. StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

AxoGen Price Performance

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 10,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $126,510.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.35. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $468.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.