Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,575 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flex Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

