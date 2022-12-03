Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,060 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2,439.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 254,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 244,087 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,510,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,097,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $29.38 on Friday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

