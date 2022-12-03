Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,200 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 193,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,421,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 161,364 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,981,000 after purchasing an additional 157,017 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

