Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 23,925 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 557.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

