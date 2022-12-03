Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 29,538 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 147.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,329,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 193,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,449,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,865,000 after purchasing an additional 74,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,292,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,761,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after purchasing an additional 53,143 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Performance

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More

