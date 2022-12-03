Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 971 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Black Hills by 129.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $71.05 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

