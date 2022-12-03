Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Price Performance

Arena Fortify Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

About Arena Fortify Acquisition

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

