Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 128,861 Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TIM by 50.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,050,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,421 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in TIM by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,736,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 721,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TIM by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after buying an additional 208,980 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of TIM by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 762,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 96,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TIM from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
TIM Price Performance
TIM Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.
TIM Profile
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.
