Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 160,000 Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enphys Acquisition by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphys Acquisition alerts:

Enphys Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE NFYS opened at $9.94 on Friday. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

About Enphys Acquisition

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphys Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphys Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.