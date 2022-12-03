Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,634 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 5,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $37,528.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $22.49 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

