Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,313 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 124.7% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after buying an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Perficient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after buying an additional 160,757 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 823,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $75,496,000 after buying an additional 126,155 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at about $11,223,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $141.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

