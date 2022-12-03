Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on OMF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.45 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 50.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

