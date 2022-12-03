Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYZ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth $372,000.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

