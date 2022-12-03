Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,453 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,107,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after buying an additional 210,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,861,000 after buying an additional 140,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,005,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 140.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 47,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Price Performance

IHAK opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $45.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.