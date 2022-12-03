Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,428 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 93.3% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 249,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 47,616 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Grifols during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,531,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Grifols

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.86) to €10.30 ($10.62) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.25) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.00 ($20.62) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.