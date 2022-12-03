Bank of Montreal Can Sells 391 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.