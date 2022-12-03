Bank of Montreal Can Sells 412 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CFR opened at $141.45 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

