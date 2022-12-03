Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,216 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABST. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 303.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 529,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 89,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 329,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

Absolute Software stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. Absolute Software Co. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $520.89 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Absolute Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Absolute Software Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

