Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,890 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DORM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 47.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DORM shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

DORM opened at $92.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.57. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.24.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

