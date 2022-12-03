Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,172 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,594,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 150,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 101,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2,357.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 42,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average of $84.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.15). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading

