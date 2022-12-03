Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,771 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KALU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 901.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 103,037 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KALU opened at $89.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -997.56 and a beta of 1.22. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -3,421.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

