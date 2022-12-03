Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.41 Million Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,719 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after purchasing an additional 636,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 26.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMR. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AMR opened at $168.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.92.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). The firm had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $5.418 dividend. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.01%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.