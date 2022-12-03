Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $10,233,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 343,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 181,842 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 74,944 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group Trading Up 4.1 %

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $125,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares in the company, valued at $25,520,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 14,483 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $870,862.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,632,517.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $125,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,520,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,822 shares of company stock worth $4,682,083. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.61.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.