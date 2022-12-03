Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,031,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bitfarms in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bitfarms Price Performance

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 121.45%. The business had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.