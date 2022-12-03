Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 79,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,731,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $19,603,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after buying an additional 234,135 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after buying an additional 167,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $42.75 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

