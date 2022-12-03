Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 559,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,876 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,270,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Ambev by 11.6% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 7.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ambev

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.