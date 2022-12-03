Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TMST stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.73. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

