Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072,105 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.3% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $275,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 24,320 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

