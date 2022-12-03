Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,360 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 62,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 151,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 14.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.59.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.