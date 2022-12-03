Barclays Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $110.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPLK. Cowen dropped their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.
Splunk Price Performance
NASDAQ SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.61. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79.
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
