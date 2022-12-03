Barings LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,539.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,959.8% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 310,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,006,000 after purchasing an additional 295,673 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,843.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,918,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,053,456,000 after buying an additional 9,408,154 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,812.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 90,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,346 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,537.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,545.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 36,983 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $177.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

