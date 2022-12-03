Beazley (LON:BEZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $672.00

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 672 ($8.04) and last traded at GBX 667 ($7.98), with a volume of 525511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 649.50 ($7.77).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.47) to GBX 711 ($8.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.61) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 835 ($9.99) to GBX 840 ($10.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 726.33 ($8.69).

The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,596.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 615.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 560.63.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

