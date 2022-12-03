Benchmark Cuts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $45.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Benchmark from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83. Semtech has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $92.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Semtech by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Semtech by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Semtech by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.