Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Vice Chairman Sells 1,259,868.00 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 4,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 313.40, for a total transaction of 1,259,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 49,800,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

