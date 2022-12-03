Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain Sells 4,020 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,259,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,800,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BRK-A opened at $477,403.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438,044.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436,009.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Edward Jones upgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.
