Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

