BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Up to $8.64

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $9.02. BigCommerce shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 11,527 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BIGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.
BigCommerce Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $708.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
