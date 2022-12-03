BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Up to $8.64

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $9.02. BigCommerce shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 11,527 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

BigCommerce Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $708.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

