BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Up to $16.57

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.57, but opened at $17.11. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 2,972 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market cap of $508.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.