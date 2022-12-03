Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKH opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

